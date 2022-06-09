USAF engages with local RAAF Indigenous Youth Program

A Royal Australian Air Force Indigenous Youth Program member speaks with U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael Lloyd, 67th Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagle pilot, during a visit to RAAF Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 6, 2022. The visit coincided with Exercise Pitch Black 2022, the RAAF Chief of Air Force’s biennial capstone international engagement activity with forces drawn from a wide range of regional, coalition and allied nations. This year, 17 nations participated in PB22 from Aug. 19 to Sept. 8, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

