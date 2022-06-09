Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF engages with local RAAF Indigenous Youth Program [Image 7 of 8]

    USAF engages with local RAAF Indigenous Youth Program

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    09.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Royal Australian Air Force Indigenous Youth Program members watch a U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle taxi at RAAF Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 6, 2022. Local youths had the opportunity to learn about the aircraft and Exercise Pitch Black 2022 operations from U.S. Air Force pilots, maintainers and security forces members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF engages with local RAAF Indigenous Youth Program [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    PB22
    PitchBlack22
    RAAF Indigenous Youth Program

