USAF engages with local RAAF Indigenous Youth Program

Royal Australian Air Force Indigenous Youth Program members watch a U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle taxi at RAAF Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 6, 2022. Local youths had the opportunity to learn about the aircraft and Exercise Pitch Black 2022 operations from U.S. Air Force pilots, maintainers and security forces members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

