    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF engages with local RAAF Indigenous Youth Program [Image 4 of 8]

    USAF engages with local RAAF Indigenous Youth Program

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    09.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert Quitugua, 254th Security Forces Squadron security forces member, speaks to Royal Australian Air Force Indigenous Youth Program members during their visit to RAAF Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 6, 2022. The visit coincided with Exercise Pitch Black 2022, the RAAF Chief of Air Force’s biennial capstone international engagement activity with forces drawn from a wide range of regional, coalition and allied nations. This year, 17 nations participated in PB22 from Aug. 19 to Sept. 8, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 03:46
    Photo ID: 7402762
    VIRIN: 220906-F-DB163-1128
    Resolution: 5316x3537
    Size: 819.27 KB
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF engages with local RAAF Indigenous Youth Program [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    PB22
    PitchBlack22
    RAAF Indigenous Youth Program

