USAF engages with local RAAF Indigenous Youth Program

Senior Airman Edwin Guerrero, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, explains parts of an F-15C Eagle to a Royal Australian Air Force Indigenous Youth Program member during Exercise Pitch Black 2022 at RAAF Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 6, 2022. Pitch Black 22 is a model opportunity for expanding engagements with allies and partners across the globe, demonstrating the resolve to promote security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

