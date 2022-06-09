Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF engages with local RAAF Indigenous Youth Program [Image 6 of 8]

    USAF engages with local RAAF Indigenous Youth Program

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    09.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Edwin Guerrero, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, explains parts of an F-15C Eagle to a Royal Australian Air Force Indigenous Youth Program member during Exercise Pitch Black 2022 at RAAF Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 6, 2022. Pitch Black 22 is a model opportunity for expanding engagements with allies and partners across the globe, demonstrating the resolve to promote security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 03:46
    Photo ID: 7402764
    VIRIN: 220906-F-DB163-1181
    Resolution: 5424x3608
    Size: 1007.05 KB
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF engages with local RAAF Indigenous Youth Program [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF engages with local RAAF Indigenous Youth Program
    USAF engages with local RAAF Indigenous Youth Program
    USAF engages with local RAAF Indigenous Youth Program
    USAF engages with local RAAF Indigenous Youth Program
    USAF engages with local RAAF Indigenous Youth Program
    USAF engages with local RAAF Indigenous Youth Program
    USAF engages with local RAAF Indigenous Youth Program
    USAF engages with local RAAF Indigenous Youth Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    PB22
    PitchBlack22
    RAAF Indigenous Youth Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT