Senior Airman Edwin Guerrero, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, explains parts of an F-15C Eagle to a Royal Australian Air Force Indigenous Youth Program member during Exercise Pitch Black 2022 at RAAF Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 6, 2022. Pitch Black 22 is a model opportunity for expanding engagements with allies and partners across the globe, demonstrating the resolve to promote security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 03:46
|Photo ID:
|7402764
|VIRIN:
|220906-F-DB163-1181
|Resolution:
|5424x3608
|Size:
|1007.05 KB
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF engages with local RAAF Indigenous Youth Program [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT