USAF engages with local RAAF Indigenous Youth Program

U.S. Airmen from the 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit speak to Royal Australian Air Force Indigenous Youth Program members during their visit to RAAF Base Darwin, Australia, Sept. 6, 2022. Local youths had the opportunity to learn about the aircraft and Exercise Pitch Black 2022 operations from U.S. Air Force pilots, maintainers and security forces members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

