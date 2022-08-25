USS Seawolf Arrives in Guam

220825-N-MH959-2223 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug 25, 2022) -- The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Seawolf (SSN 21) moors alongside the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), in Apra Harbor, Guam, Aug 25. Seawolf is a nuclear powered fast-attack submarine and is the lead ship of its class. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)

