USS Seawolf Mooring

220825-N-NX690-0001 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug 25, 2022) -- The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Seawolf (SSN 21) sails into Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, Aug 25. Seawolf is a nuclear powered fast-attack submarine and is the lead ship of its class. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua M. Tolbert)

