USS Seawolf Mooring

220825-N-NX690-0001 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug 25, 2022) -- The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Seawolf (SSN 21) sails into Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, Aug 25. Seawolf is a nuclear powered fast-attack submarine and is the lead ship of its class. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua M. Tolbert)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 01:23
|Photo ID:
|7402692
|VIRIN:
|220825-N-NX690-0011
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|APRA HARBOR, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
