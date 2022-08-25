Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Seawolf Mooring

    USS Seawolf Mooring

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua M Tolbert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    220825-N-NX690-0012 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug 25, 2022) -- The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Seawolf (SSN 21) moors alongside the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), in Apra Harbor, Guam, Aug 25. Seawolf is a nuclear powered fast-attack submarine and is the lead ship of its class. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua M. Tolbert)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 01:23
    Photo ID: 7402693
    VIRIN: 220825-N-NX690-0012
    Resolution: 4177x6266
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Seawolf Mooring, by PO2 Joshua M Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Submarine
    ESL
    Seawolf

