APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug 25, 2022) -- The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Seawolf (SSN 21) sails into Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, Aug 25. Seawolf is a nuclear powered fast-attack submarine and is the lead ship of its class. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 01:23
|Photo ID:
|7402704
|VIRIN:
|220825-N-MH959-2172
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.81 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE GUAM, AL, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Seawolf Arrives in Guam [Image 6 of 6], by SA Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
