    Seawolf Moors to ESL [Image 4 of 6]

    Seawolf Moors to ESL

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Grooman 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    220825-N-BN445-1139 APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug 25, 2022) -- The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Seawolf (SSN 21) moors alongside the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), in Apra Harbor, Guam, Aug 25. Seawolf is a nuclear powered fast-attack submarine and is the lead ship of its class. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 01:23
    Photo ID: 7402694
    VIRIN: 220825-N-BN445-1139
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seawolf Moors to ESL [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Zachary Grooman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

