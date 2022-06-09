Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anticipation, Exhilaration Encompasses CPO Announcements [Image 3 of 4]

    Anticipation, Exhilaration Encompasses CPO Announcements

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Genaro Falaminiano, (R) Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego Radiology Department leading petty officer, congratulates Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Anthony Castille, (L) NMRTC San Diego laboratory department leading petty officer, on his selection to Chief Petty Officer (CPO). The command auditorium at NMRTC San Diego was filled with 1st. class petty officers eagerly standing by to hear the results of the 2022 CPO advancement cycle, Sep. 6. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

    Anticipation, Exhilaration Encompasses NMRTC San Diego CPO Announcements

    Chief Petty Officer
    Advancement
    NMCSD
    Results
    NMRTC San Diego

