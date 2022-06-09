Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anticipation, Exhilaration Encompasses CPO Announcements

    Anticipation, Exhilaration Encompasses CPO Announcements

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    Newly selected 2022 U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officers (CPO) from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego gather for a group photo, Sep. 6. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 21:37
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anticipation, Exhilaration Encompasses CPO Announcements [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Anticipation, Exhilaration Encompasses NMRTC San Diego CPO Announcements

    Chief Petty Officer
    Advancement
    NMCSD
    Results
    NMRTC San Deigo

