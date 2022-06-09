Anticipation, Exhilaration Encompasses CPO Announcements

Newly selected 2022 U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officers (CPO) from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego gather for a group photo, Sep. 6. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

