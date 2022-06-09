Anticipation, Exhilaration Encompasses CPO Announcements

Hospital Corpsman Jonathan Powell, Naval Branch Clinic San Clemente independent duty corpsman, awaits notification of the U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer (CPO) advancement results. The command auditorium at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego was filled with 1st. class petty officers eagerly standing by to hear the results of the 2022 CPO advancement cycle, Sep. 6. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

