Anticipation, Exhilaration Encompasses NMRTC San Diego CPO Announcements

Courtesy Photo | The command auditorium at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The command auditorium at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego was filled with 1st. Class Petty Officers eagerly standing by to hear the results of the 2022 Chief Petty Officer (CPO) advancement cycle, Sep. 6. Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jose Barte, NMRTC San Diego biomedical equipment technician, celebrates his selection for advancement to the rank of U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. see less | View Image Page

The command auditorium at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego was filled with 1st. class petty officers eagerly standing by to hear the results of the 2022 Chief Petty Officer (CPO) advancement cycle, Sep. 6.



There were two types of 1st. class petty officers in the audience: Those counting down in self-imposed isolation the minutes and seconds to the arrival of the command triad who possessed the results; and, those others engaged in nervous conversations with their fellow shipmates.



“Hospital Corpsman Chief selectee Jose Barte,” said Capt. Kim Davis, NMRTC San Diego commander; and, with those words the audience unleashed the exhilaration of the announcements.



One selectee who moments earlier was immersed in his own moment of silent anticipation was Hospital Corpsman Jonathan Powell, Naval Branch Clinic San Clemente independent duty corpsman.



“Hospital Corpsman Chief selectee Jonathon Powell,” announced Davis.



“This by far was one of the most nerve-wracking evolutions I have ever been subjected to,” said Powell. “When my name was called, all I can remember is asking myself if I heard correctly, almost waiting for another Powell to stand up. Yet, I was immensely exhilarated when I realized that it was my name that they had called out”



For Powell and the other 18 NMRTC San Diego CPO selectees, this is only the beginning of a process that will take the best and fully qualified for advancement and transform them — through meaningful training and appropriate events — into one of the most revered ranks in all of the world’s militaries.



“Our selectees will now undergo CPO training that will directly contribute to enhancing our capability as a CPO Mess with every event targeted at increasing confidence, trust and teamwork,” said Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Matthew McCoy, command master chief. “Additionally, this season our selectees will have as part of their curriculum Get Real, Get Better and Warrior Toughness training sessions, all geared at ensuring that our future CPO leaders are not only in a position to support the warfighters, but for them to count themselves as part of that same brotherhood in a new leadership capacity.”



Failure to Select



The festive uproar in the auditorium did not overshadow the respect to those who failed to select. Much praise and encouragement was given to them.



“While it’s never easy to hear that you did not make the cut — particularly for something as coveted as selection to Chief, it was both touching and encouraging to have our leaders acknowledge our hard work and determination,” said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Genaro Falaminiano, NMRTC San Diego Radiology Department leading petty officer. “I wish our newly selected Chiefs all the best, I look forward to calling them Chief in a few weeks, and feel reassured that our Navy has as its backbone 19 more warriors who will continue serving and defending.”



The CPO Initiation Season begins upon release of the results and culminates with Final Night on Oct. 20, and pinning ceremonies on or about Oct. 21. The Navy’s focus of the season is “preparing” our newest Chiefs to enter the Mess, not screening them out.



NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.