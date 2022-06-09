Anticipation, Exhilaration Encompasses CPO Announcements

The command auditorium at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego was filled with 1st. Class Petty Officers eagerly standing by to hear the results of the 2022 Chief Petty Officer (CPO) advancement cycle, Sep. 6. Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jose Barte, NMRTC San Diego biomedical equipment technician, celebrates his selection for advancement to the rank of U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

