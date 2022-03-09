220903-N-QI593-3196 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 3, 2022) Sailors cut the outboard stop on a span wire during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO-201) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) in the Atlantic Ocean, Sep. 3, 2022. Bainbridge is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Strike Group in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

