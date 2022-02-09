Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Elexia Morelos 

    USS Bainbridge (DDG 96)

    220902-N-QI593-3010 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 2, 2022) Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Robert Boehnke, from Newport, North Carolina, removes an indicating light cover during maintenance aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) in the Atlantic Ocean, Sep. 2, 2022. Bainbridge is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Strike Group in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.04.2022 14:46
    Photo ID: 7400872
    VIRIN: 220902-N-QI593-3061
    Resolution: 6237x4158
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bainbridge is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Strike Group in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Elexia Morelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer
    Sailor
    USN
    USS Bainbridge (DDG 96)
    Forged by the Sea

