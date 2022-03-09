220903-N-QI593-3097 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 3, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Gavin Miller, from Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Manuel Monge, from Amarillo, Texas, both assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, inventory gear in the hangar bay aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) in the Atlantic Ocean, Sep. 3, 2022. Bainbridge is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Strike Group in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2022 Date Posted: 09.04.2022 14:46 Photo ID: 7400877 VIRIN: 220903-N-QI593-3099 Resolution: 5752x3835 Size: 2.26 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bainbridge is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Strike Group in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Elexia Morelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.