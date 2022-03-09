220903-N-QI593-3010 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 3, 2022) Cmdr. Desmond Walker, left, from Hollandale, Mississippi, executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), runs with Sailors on the ship’s flight deck in the Atlantic Ocean, Sep. 3, 2022. Bainbridge is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Strike Group in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

