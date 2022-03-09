Date Taken: 09.03.2022 Date Posted: 09.04.2022 14:47 Photo ID: 7400878 VIRIN: 220903-N-QI593-3128 Resolution: 5687x3791 Size: 852.5 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Bainbridge is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Strike Group in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Elexia Morelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.