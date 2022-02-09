USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct rust control and maintenance

220902-N-UF592-1033 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 2, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Tyler Helm, from St. Louis, conducts maintenance on a forklift aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Sept. 2. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

