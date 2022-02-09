220902-N-UF592-1030 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 2, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jathan Crowley, from Gary, Indiana, conducts maintenance on a forklift aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Sept. 2. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2022 03:26
|Photo ID:
|7400461
|VIRIN:
|220902-N-UF592-1022
|Resolution:
|4912x7360
|Size:
|31.29 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct rust control and maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
