220902-N-UF592-1022 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 2, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Joel Kurzhals, from St. David, Arizona, operates an angle grinder while conducting rust control measures in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Sept. 2. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2022 Date Posted: 09.03.2022 03:26 Photo ID: 7400460 VIRIN: 220902-N-UF592-1030 Resolution: 4912x7360 Size: 24.81 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct rust control and maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.