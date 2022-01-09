USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors operate freight elevators

220901-N-UF592-1016 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 1, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Dwayne Ramdhanny, left, from Houston, supervises elevator operations on the aft mess deck while Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Anthony Robinson, from Houston, operates a sound-powered telephone aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Sept. 1. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

