    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors operate freight elevators [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors operate freight elevators

    YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JAPAN

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Seaman Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220901-N-UF592-1016 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 1, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Dwayne Ramdhanny, left, from Houston, supervises elevator operations on the aft mess deck while Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Anthony Robinson, from Houston, operates a sound-powered telephone aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Sept. 1. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.03.2022 03:25
    Photo ID: 7400457
    VIRIN: 220901-N-UF592-1016
    Resolution: 4643x3099
    Size: 10.66 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors operate freight elevators [Image 6 of 6], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Supplies
    U.S. Navy
    AOs
    Elevator Operations

