ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Aug. 18, 2022) Commandant of Midshipmen Col. James P. McDonough presents a folded American flag to Midshipman 2nd Class (junior) Luke Bird’s mother, Audra Courter, during a burial service at the U.S. Naval Academy cemetery. Bird died July 17, 2022, when he fell over a waterfall while hiking in the Valparaíso region during a semester abroad in Chile. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth Aston Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 09.02.2022 15:44 Photo ID: 7400116 VIRIN: 220818-N-ID676-1175 Resolution: 3526x2351 Size: 789.5 KB Location: MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Naval Academy Funeral of Midshipman 2nd Class Luke Bird [Image 15 of 15], by Kenneth D Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.