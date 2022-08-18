U.S. Naval Academy Funeral of Midshipman 2nd Class Luke Bird

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Aug. 18, 2022) The U.S. Naval Academy honors the life of Midshipman 2nd Class (junior) Luke Bird, of New Braunfels, Texas, during a funeral service held Aug. 18, 2022. Bird died July 17, 2022, when he fell over a waterfall while hiking in the Valparaíso region during a semester abroad in Chile. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)

