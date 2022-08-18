U.S. Naval Academy Funeral of Midshipman 2nd Class Luke Bird

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Aug. 18, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Body Bearers from Bravo Company, Marine Barracks, Washington, D.C., carry the casket of Midshipman 2nd Class (junior) Luke Bird during a funeral service at the U.S. Naval Academy. Bird, of New Braunfels, Texas, died July 17, 2022, when he fell over a waterfall while hiking in the Valparaíso region during a semester abroad in Chile. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)
