    U.S. Naval Academy Funeral of Midshipman 2nd Class Luke Bird [Image 3 of 15]

    U.S. Naval Academy Funeral of Midshipman 2nd Class Luke Bird

    MD, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Kenneth D Aston 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Aug. 18, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Body Bearers from Bravo Company, Marine Barracks, Washington, D.C., carry the casket of Midshipman 2nd Class (junior) Luke Bird during a funeral service at the U.S. Naval Academy. Bird, of New Braunfels, Texas, died July 17, 2022, when he fell over a waterfall while hiking in the Valparaíso region during a semester abroad in Chile. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 15:44
    Photo ID: 7400105
    VIRIN: 220818-N-ID676-1034
    Resolution: 3411x2274
    Size: 341.7 KB
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval Academy Funeral of Midshipman 2nd Class Luke Bird [Image 15 of 15], by Kenneth D Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Midshipman
    U.S. Naval Academy
    Funeral

