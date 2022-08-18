U.S. Naval Academy Funeral of Midshipman 2nd Class Luke Bird

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Aug.18, 2022) Midshipmen from 2nd and 20th Company march in a funeral procession for Midshipman 2nd Class (junior) Luke Bird from the U.S. Naval Academy Chapel to the Naval Academy cemetery. Bird, of New Braunfels, Texas, died July 17, 2022, when he fell over a waterfall while hiking in the Valparaíso region during a semester abroad in Chile. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)

