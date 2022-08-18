ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Aug.18, 2022) Navy Chaplain Lt. Joshua Jackson leads the processional during the funeral service of Midshipman 2nd Class (junior) Luke Bird in the U.S. Naval Academy Chapel. Bird, of New Braunfels, Texas, died July 17, 2022, when he fell over a waterfall while hiking in the Valparaíso region during a semester abroad in Chile. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 09.02.2022 15:44 Photo ID: 7400111 VIRIN: 220818-N-ID676-1105 Resolution: 3877x2585 Size: 1017.89 KB Location: MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Naval Academy Funeral of Midshipman 2nd Class Luke Bird [Image 15 of 15], by Kenneth D Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.