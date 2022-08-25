U.S. Air Force Family and Samsung Seoul Hospital Celebrate Discharge of Triplets From NICU

Col. Jennifer Vecchione, 51st Medical Group Commander, presents Professor Yun Sil Chang, lead Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) physician, with a certificate of appreciation at the Samsung Seoul Hospital, Republic of Korea, Aug. 25, 2022. The 51st MDG leadership team visited the hospital to celebrate the discharge of two triplets from the NICU and show their appreciation to the Samsung medical staff. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

