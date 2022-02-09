U.S. Air Force Family and Samsung Seoul Hospital Celebrate Discharge of Triplets From NICU

Photo By Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier | Col. Jennifer Vecchione, 51st Medical Group Commander, presents Professor Yun Sil...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier | Col. Jennifer Vecchione, 51st Medical Group Commander, presents Professor Yun Sil Chang, lead Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) physician, with a certificate of appreciation at the Samsung Seoul Hospital, Republic of Korea, Aug. 25, 2022. The 51st MDG leadership team visited the hospital to celebrate the discharge of two triplets from the NICU and show their appreciation to the Samsung medical staff. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier) see less | View Image Page

SAMSUNG SEOUL HOSPITAL, Republic of Korea — Two premature triplets born to a U.S. Air Force family assigned to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea were finally released from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Samsung Seoul Hospital after five months of care, while the third receives additional care.



Andrea, Emma and Lily Malcolm were born premature at the Samsung Seoul Hospital weighing less than one kilogram each. Since then, they have been receiving around the clock treatment in the NICU and after an extensive and difficult treatment process, the triplets are finally going home.



Ann Malcolm, the mother of the triplets, expressed her gratitude for the care she received from the hospital.



“Samsung medical staff guided me all the way through the International Healthcare Services process,” said Malcolm. “The medical staff really helped a lot.”



After the first hospital Malcolm reached out to was unequipped to care for the triplets, she sought counseling at the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys. From there she was referred to Samsung Seoul Hospital where they immediately agreed to provide care.



Lt. Col. Robert Weatherwax, 51st Medical Group chief of medical staff, visited the Samsung Hospital along with other members of the 51st MDG leadership team to celebrate this occasion and formally thank the members of the medical staff.



“We are grateful for the support of our host nation facilities, and in this case, specifically to Samsung Medical Center and their NICU team,” said Weatherwax. “Our thoughts and prayers continue with the family as we plan to transition them to the U.S. for further care.”



After finishing treatment at the Samsung Seoul Hospital, the family will be assigned to a new base in the U.S. that can facilitate care for the newborn triplets.



“The 51st Medical Group is really helping us,” said Malcolm. “They want to make sure that the triplets are getting the care they need for the future.”