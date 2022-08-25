The 51st Medical Group leadership team poses for a photo at the Samsung Seoul Hospital, Republic of Korea, Aug. 25, 2022. The team visited the hospital to celebrate the discharge of two triplets from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and show their appreciation to the Samsung medical staff. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2022 03:32
|Photo ID:
|7399507
|VIRIN:
|220825-F-YU621-708
|Resolution:
|5704x3795
|Size:
|4.8 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Air Force Family and Samsung Seoul Hospital Celebrate Discharge of Triplets From NICU [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Air Force Family and Samsung Seoul Hospital Celebrate Discharge of Triplets From NICU
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT