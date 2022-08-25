The 51st Medical Group leadership team is given a tour of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Samsung Seoul Hospital, Republic of Korea, Aug. 25, 2022. The NICU provides care for infants who require specialized treatment within the first four months of life. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
U.S. Air Force Family and Samsung Seoul Hospital Celebrate Discharge of Triplets From NICU
