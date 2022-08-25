Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Family and Samsung Seoul Hospital Celebrate Discharge of Triplets From NICU [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Air Force Family and Samsung Seoul Hospital Celebrate Discharge of Triplets From NICU

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    TSgt Ross Malcolm, 51st Operations Support Squadron radar technician, and his wife Ann Malcolm hold two of their triplets discharged from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) during their release celebration at the Samsung Seoul Hospital, Republic of Korea, Aug. 25, 2022. The NICU provides care for infants who require specialized treatment within the first four months of life. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

