U.S. Air Force Family and Samsung Seoul Hospital Celebrate Discharge of Triplets From NICU

TSgt Ross Malcolm, 51st Operations Support Squadron radar technician, and his wife Ann Malcolm hold two of their triplets discharged from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) during their release celebration at the Samsung Seoul Hospital, Republic of Korea, Aug. 25, 2022. The NICU provides care for infants who require specialized treatment within the first four months of life. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

