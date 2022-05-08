Osan hosts NASA operations

Laura Pan, National Center for Atmospheric Research senior scientist, explains the characteristics of a monsoon during a NASA media event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 5, 2022. The event enabled local news agencies to participate in a question-and-answer panel with scientists and researchers participating in the Asian Summer Monsoon Chemical and Climate Impact Project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

