    Osan hosts NASA operations [Image 3 of 5]

    Osan hosts NASA operations

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Laura Pan, National Center for Atmospheric Research senior scientist, explains the characteristics of a monsoon during a NASA media event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 5, 2022. The event enabled local news agencies to participate in a question-and-answer panel with scientists and researchers participating in the Asian Summer Monsoon Chemical and Climate Impact Project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

    NASA
    NSF
    51st Fighter Wing
    51st FW
    ACCLIP
    Asian Summer Monsoon Chemical and Climate Impact Project

