Osan hosts NASA operations

Kenneth Jucks, Upper Atmosphere Research Program manager, answers questions from journalists during a NASA media event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 5, 2022. The panel enabled local news agencies to gain a better understanding of the Asian Summer Monsoon Chemical and Climate Impact Project through open discussion and visual aids. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 21:48
|Photo ID:
|7399329
|VIRIN:
|220805-F-WE075-1035
|Resolution:
|6166x4115
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
