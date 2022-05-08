Kenneth Jucks, Upper Atmosphere Research Program manager, answers questions from journalists during a NASA media event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 5, 2022. The panel enabled local news agencies to gain a better understanding of the Asian Summer Monsoon Chemical and Climate Impact Project through open discussion and visual aids. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 21:48 Photo ID: 7399329 VIRIN: 220805-F-WE075-1035 Resolution: 6166x4115 Size: 2.41 MB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan hosts NASA operations [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.