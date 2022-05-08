Osan hosts NASA operations

NASA representatives and pilots prepare for an interview with local news agencies during a NASA media event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 5, 2022. Media agencies were able to tour NASA’s WB-57 aircraft and the Gulfstream-V N677F from the National Science Foundation’s National Center for Atmospheric Research. These two aircraft will be conducting scientific research flights as part of the Asian Summer Monsoon Chemical and Climate Project which will investigate the impact of Asian gas and aerosol emissions on global chemistry and climate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

