Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan hosts NASA operations [Image 4 of 5]

    Osan hosts NASA operations

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada 

    51st Fighter Wing

    NASA representatives and pilots prepare for an interview with local news agencies during a NASA media event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 5, 2022. Media agencies were able to tour NASA’s WB-57 aircraft and the Gulfstream-V N677F from the National Science Foundation’s National Center for Atmospheric Research. These two aircraft will be conducting scientific research flights as part of the Asian Summer Monsoon Chemical and Climate Project which will investigate the impact of Asian gas and aerosol emissions on global chemistry and climate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 21:48
    Photo ID: 7399331
    VIRIN: 220805-F-WE075-1100
    Resolution: 6422x4286
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan hosts NASA operations [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Osan hosts NASA operations
    Osan hosts NASA operations
    Osan hosts NASA operations
    Osan hosts NASA operations
    Osan hosts NASA operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Osan hosts NASA operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NASA
    NSF
    51st Fighter Wing
    51st FW
    ACCLIP
    Asian Summer Monsoon Chemical and Climate Impact Project

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT