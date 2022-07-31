Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan hosts NASA operations [Image 5 of 5]

    Osan hosts NASA operations

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.31.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    National Center for Atmospheric Research (NSF/NCAR) scientists and researchers disembark from a Gulfstream-V N677F aircraft at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 31, 2022. The G-V N677F is one of two aircrafts that will be conducting scientific research flights as part of the Asian Summer Monsoon Chemical and Climate Project (ACCLIP) at Osan. Scientists and researchers from NSF/NCAR, NASA and other international agencies will be conducting research missions to investigate the impact of Asian gas and aerosol emissions on global chemistry and climate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 21:48
    Photo ID: 7399332
    VIRIN: 220731-F-NX702-1007
    Resolution: 4999x3188
    Size: 7.2 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan hosts NASA operations [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Osan hosts NASA operations
    Osan hosts NASA operations
    Osan hosts NASA operations
    Osan hosts NASA operations
    Osan hosts NASA operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Osan hosts NASA operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NASA
    NSF
    51st Fighter Wing
    51st FW
    ACCLIP
    Asian Summer Monsoon Chemical and Climate Impact Project

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT