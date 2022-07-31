National Center for Atmospheric Research (NSF/NCAR) scientists and researchers disembark from a Gulfstream-V N677F aircraft at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 31, 2022. The G-V N677F is one of two aircrafts that will be conducting scientific research flights as part of the Asian Summer Monsoon Chemical and Climate Project (ACCLIP) at Osan. Scientists and researchers from NSF/NCAR, NASA and other international agencies will be conducting research missions to investigate the impact of Asian gas and aerosol emissions on global chemistry and climate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 21:48 Photo ID: 7399332 VIRIN: 220731-F-NX702-1007 Resolution: 4999x3188 Size: 7.2 MB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan hosts NASA operations [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.