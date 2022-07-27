Osan hosts NASA operations

A NASA WB-57 taxis on the flightline after landing at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 27, 2022. The jet is one of two aircrafts that will be conducting scientific research flights as part of the Asian Summer Monsoon Chemical and Climate Project (ACCLIP) at Osan. Scientists and researchers from National Center for Atmospheric Research, NASA and other international agencies will be conducting research missions to investigate the impact of Asian gas and aerosol emissions on global chemistry and climate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

