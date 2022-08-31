U.S. Space Force Col. Robert Long speaks on the “Space Force and Range of the Future” panel during the California Defense Leadership Summit in Sacramento, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022. Long spoke alongside Michael Corriea, Vice President of Lockheed Martin Space, and Kaina Pereira, Senior Advisor, Business Development at the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 12:30 Photo ID: 7398387 VIRIN: 220830-F-HB409-1025 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.73 MB Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A look into California’s Future: SLD 30 Command Staff Attends the California Defense Leadership Summit [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.