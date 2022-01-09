A look into California’s Future: SLD 30 Command Staff Attends the California Defense Leadership Summit

California is home to over 30 military installations represented by every branch, so it goes to show the role the state plays in America’s defense. The 5th California Defense Leadership Summit, hosted in the state’s capitol of Sacramento by the Governor's Military Council, became a hub for installation support organizations, installation and operational commanders, and decision and policy makers throughout the golden state to share challenges and solutions faced head-on.



U.S. Space Force Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, spoke on a panel regarding California’s newest asset in the Space Force, and how the branch continues to innovate and build the range of the future.



“There are a lot of tools at our disposal”, said Long. “We work with our industry partners and utilize these tools to launch at a rate that matches our threat, because as we know, the threat is real, and the threat is here.”



Long spoke alongside Michael Corriea, Vice President of Lockheed Martin Space, and Kaina Pereira, Senior Advisor, Business Development at the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development.



A series of panels were presented throughout the summit, allowing for attendees and subject matter experts to have conversations regarding subjects within the California defense community. Topics discussed involved strategic plans for conserving energy and water in the state, as

California sets the standard as one of the nation’s forefront leaders in sustainable water usage and its beneficial environmental impact. The summit also focused on defense innovation, including ways to develop strong relationships at the federal level that impact California in a positive way.



Space Launch Delta 30, Vandenberg's host unit, supports West Coast launch activities for the Air Force, Department of Defense, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, national programs, and various private industry contractors. SLD 30 supports the processing and launch of a variety of expendable vehicles including Atlas V, Delta IV, Pegasus, Minotaur, and Falcon 9. The Delta also supports Force Development and Evaluation of all intercontinental ballistic missiles, as well as Missile Defense Agency (MDA) test and operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 12:30 Story ID: 428509 Location: SACRAMENTO , CA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A look into California’s Future: SLD 30 Command Staff Attends the California Defense Leadership Summit, by A1C Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.