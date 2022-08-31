Gavin Newsom, Governor of California, made a guest appearance at the California Defense Leadership Summit in Sacramento, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022. Newsom referred to California as “the temple of America’s economy”, and that it always has been that way, and the panels held throughout the summit introduced solutions to the challenges that threaten California’s strength and position in the country’s defense. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 12:30
|Photo ID:
|7398386
|VIRIN:
|220830-F-HB409-1015
|Resolution:
|2048x1380
|Size:
|475.88 KB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A look into California’s Future: SLD 30 Command Staff Attends the California Defense Leadership Summit [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A look into California’s Future: SLD 30 Command Staff Attends the California Defense Leadership Summit
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT