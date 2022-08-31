A look into California’s Future: SLD 30 Command Staff Attends the California Defense Leadership Summit

Gavin Newsom, Governor of California, made a guest appearance at the California Defense Leadership Summit in Sacramento, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022. Newsom referred to California as “the temple of America’s economy”, and that it always has been that way, and the panels held throughout the summit introduced solutions to the challenges that threaten California’s strength and position in the country’s defense. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

Date Taken: 08.31.2022
Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US
Photo by A1C Ryan Quijas