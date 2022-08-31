Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A look into California’s Future: SLD 30 Command Staff Attends the California Defense Leadership Summit [Image 2 of 3]

    A look into California’s Future: SLD 30 Command Staff Attends the California Defense Leadership Summit

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Gavin Newsom, Governor of California, made a guest appearance at the California Defense Leadership Summit in Sacramento, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022. Newsom referred to California as “the temple of America’s economy”, and that it always has been that way, and the panels held throughout the summit introduced solutions to the challenges that threaten California’s strength and position in the country’s defense. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 12:30
    Photo ID: 7398386
    VIRIN: 220830-F-HB409-1015
    Resolution: 2048x1380
    Size: 475.88 KB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A look into California’s Future: SLD 30 Command Staff Attends the California Defense Leadership Summit [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A look into California’s Future: SLD 30 Command Staff Attends the California Defense Leadership Summit
    A look into California’s Future: SLD 30 Command Staff Attends the California Defense Leadership Summit
    A look into California’s Future: SLD 30 Command Staff Attends the California Defense Leadership Summit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A look into California&rsquo;s Future: SLD 30 Command Staff Attends the California Defense Leadership Summit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    California
    U.S. Space Force
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Space Launch Delta 30
    Col. Long
    California Defense Leadership Summit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT