A look into California’s Future: SLD 30 Command Staff Attends the California Defense Leadership Summit

The Governor’s Military Council hosted its 5th annual California Defense Leadership Summit in Sacramento, Calif., Aug 30, 2022. A series of panels were presented throughout the summit, allowing for attendees and subject matter experts to have conversations regarding subjects within the California defense community. (U.S. Space Force phot by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US