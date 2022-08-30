Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A look into California’s Future: SLD 30 Command Staff Attends the California Defense Leadership Summit [Image 1 of 3]

    A look into California’s Future: SLD 30 Command Staff Attends the California Defense Leadership Summit

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    The Governor’s Military Council hosted its 5th annual California Defense Leadership Summit in Sacramento, Calif., Aug 30, 2022. A series of panels were presented throughout the summit, allowing for attendees and subject matter experts to have conversations regarding subjects within the California defense community. (U.S. Space Force phot by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 12:30
    Photo ID: 7398385
    VIRIN: 220830-F-HB409-1003
    Resolution: 2048x1766
    Size: 777.05 KB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    California
    U.S. Space Force
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Space Launch Delta 30
    Col. Long
    : California Defense Leadership Summit

