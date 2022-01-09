U.S. Marines conduct Alert Contingency MAGTF Drill

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jonathan Moreno, a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, directs a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement during an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force (ACM) drill on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 1, 2022. The ACM exercise was conducted to prepare III MEF personnel to react quickly to a crisis, counter potential threats, and assist allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region in maintaining regional stability. Moreno, a native of Los Fresnos, Texas, graduated from Los Fresnos High School in 2014 and enlisted out of Recruiting Station Hardinger. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

