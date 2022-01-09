U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group, stand by to board a bus following an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force (ACM) drill on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 1, 2022. The ACM exercise was conducted to prepare III MEF personnel to react quickly to a crisis, counter potential threats, and assist allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region in maintaining regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 04:59
|Photo ID:
|7397660
|VIRIN:
|220901-M-RF870-1010
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines conduct Alert Contingency MAGTF Drill [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Sydni Jessee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT