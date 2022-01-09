U.S. Marines conduct Alert Contingency MAGTF Drill

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Frank Estrella, an administrative specialist with Headquarters and Service Company, 3rd Transportation Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, fills out a roster during an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force (ACM) drill on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 1, 2022. The ACM exercise was conducted to prepare III MEF personnel to react quickly to a crisis, counter potential threats, and assist allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region in maintaining regional stability. Estrella, a native of Moreno Valley, California, graduated from Canyon Springs High School in 2016 and enlisted out of Recruiting Station Moreno Valley. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

