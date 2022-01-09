U.S. Marines conduct Alert Contingency MAGTF Drill

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. John Harvey, an automotive maintenance technician with Headquarters and Service Company, 3rd Transportation Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, dons his flak during an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force (ACM) drill on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 1, 2022. The ACM exercise was conducted to prepare III MEF personnel to react quickly to a crisis, counter potential threats, and assist allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region in maintaining regional stability. Harvey, a native of Katy, Texas, graduated from Katy High School in 2021 and enlisted out of Recruiting Station Katy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

