U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. John Harvey, an automotive maintenance technician with Headquarters and Service Company, 3rd Transportation Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, dons his flak during an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force (ACM) drill on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 1, 2022. The ACM exercise was conducted to prepare III MEF personnel to react quickly to a crisis, counter potential threats, and assist allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region in maintaining regional stability. Harvey, a native of Katy, Texas, graduated from Katy High School in 2021 and enlisted out of Recruiting Station Katy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 04:58
|Photo ID:
|7397652
|VIRIN:
|220901-M-RF870-1003
|Resolution:
|6154x4103
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|KATY, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines conduct Alert Contingency MAGTF Drill [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Sydni Jessee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
