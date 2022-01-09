Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines conduct Alert Contingency MAGTF Drill [Image 5 of 12]

    U.S. Marines conduct Alert Contingency MAGTF Drill

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Matthew Borghesani, a transmissions systems operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conducts a radio check during an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force (ACM) drill on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 1, 2022. The ACM exercise was conducted to prepare III MEF personnel to react quickly to a crisis, counter potential threats, and assist allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region in maintaining regional stability. Borghensani, a native of Plymouth, Massachusetts, graduated from Plymouth North High School in 2018 and enlisted out of Recruiting Station Plymouth. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

    MTVR
    Futenma
    MAGTF
    3d MLG
    ACM

