U.S. Marines conduct Alert Contingency MAGTF Drill

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Matthew Borghesani, a transmissions systems operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conducts a radio check during an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force (ACM) drill on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 1, 2022. The ACM exercise was conducted to prepare III MEF personnel to react quickly to a crisis, counter potential threats, and assist allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region in maintaining regional stability. Borghensani, a native of Plymouth, Massachusetts, graduated from Plymouth North High School in 2018 and enlisted out of Recruiting Station Plymouth. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

