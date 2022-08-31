Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota building relationships with local aviation enthusiasts [Image 10 of 10]

    Yokota building relationships with local aviation enthusiasts

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A local aviation enthusiast takes a photo of a C-12J Huron during a tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 31, 2022. Yokota hosted a tour for Japanese aviation enthusiasts to enhance their understanding of the 374th Airlift Wing’s mission and aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 03:12
    Photo ID: 7397560
    VIRIN: 220831-F-DY012-5619
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.28 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota building relationships with local aviation enthusiasts [Image 10 of 10], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yokota
    C-130J
    36th Airlift Squadron
    459th Airlift Squadron
    UH1-N
    C-12J

