Airman 1st Class Spencer Kans, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, explains the C-130J Super Hercules capabilities during a tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 31, 2022. During the tour, attendees were given the opportunity to tour a C-130J Super Hercules, a UH-1N Iroquois and a C-12J Huron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 03:12
|Photo ID:
|7397550
|VIRIN:
|220831-F-DY012-5391
|Resolution:
|5307x3543
|Size:
|6.9 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota building relationships with local aviation enthusiasts [Image 10 of 10], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
